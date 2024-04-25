KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 7 people arrested, several firearms seized: WRPS

    Police included images of the weapons they seized after a drug trafficking investigation. (Submitted/WRPS) Police included images of the weapons they seized after a drug trafficking investigation. (Submitted/WRPS)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested seven people in connection to a two-month drug tracking investigation.

    According to a news release from WRPS, police completed search warrants at two residences in Kitchener and Waterloo on Thursday.

    Police say as a result, several firearms, stolen identity documents, counterfeit currency, and drugs, including suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, were seized.

    Four men ranging in age from 19 to 45, from Kitchener, Waterloo and Oshawa, and three females ranging in age from 20 to 35 years old from Kitchener and Waterloo, are facing over 40 criminal drug and weapons related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News