7 people arrested, several firearms seized: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested seven people in connection to a two-month drug tracking investigation.

According to a news release from WRPS, police completed search warrants at two residences in Kitchener and Waterloo on Thursday.

Police say as a result, several firearms, stolen identity documents, counterfeit currency, and drugs, including suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, were seized.

Four men ranging in age from 19 to 45, from Kitchener, Waterloo and Oshawa, and three females ranging in age from 20 to 35 years old from Kitchener and Waterloo, are facing over 40 criminal drug and weapons related charges.