The environmental impact of vaping
The medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is concerned about the effects of vaping on the environment.
Dr. Nicola Mercer calls the electronic vape pens “a problem product.”
“I think we all want to make sure manufacturers are responsible for the products they give us,” says Mercer. “And this is a really bad environmental product.”
Mercer notes that vaping products have evolved from large canisters, to refillable products, and now they’re disposable.
“They’re plastic, with electronic wiring in them,” she says. “They also have a lithium ion battery and they contain a cartridge that will also always carry some residual nicotine and other carcinogenic chemicals.”
This has Mercer asking the question, “Where do you dispose of these products? They’re absolutely not a recyclable item.”
She says there is a lot of confusion about what to do when throwing away a vape pen.
Mercer says some manufacturers advise to remove the battery cartridge before throwing the rest in the garbage.
But she says a lot of cartridges are not easy to remove, and end up in the landfill. She says the battery and carcinogenic chemicals can leach into groundwater.
Mercer says in 2019, 90 million vapes were sold in Canada.
She’s encouraging people to quit vaping, not only for their own heath, but for the health of the environment.
She says your primary-care physician can connect you to resources to help quit.
“Vaping really is nicotine addiction,” says Mercer. “So most organizations, most places, are treating it similar to cigarettes.”
Mercer adds whether you support vaping or not, we all should be aware of the environmental impacts.
“I think we should all demand that these products be environmentally-friendly.”
