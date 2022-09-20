WRDSB trustee proposes students ride free on public transit amidst cancelled bus routes

A public school board trustee is hoping to explore a partnership that would offer Waterloo Region students free rides on public transportation.

Waterloo Region District School Board trustee Jayne Herring put the motion forward at a Monday night meeting to request a report on what it would take to provide students with free bus passes.

"It is recommended that the Waterloo Region District School Board trustees request a report exploring the feasibility and partnering with the Region of Waterloo and cities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge, to provide free bus passes to secondary students as well as free transpiration for students from Kindergarten to age 14," said Herring.

The move comes as eight school bus routes were cancelled Monday due to ongoing driver shortages.