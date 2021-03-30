KITCHENER -- There are more calls for teachers and other education workers to get their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees voted at a Monday night meeting to make a case to public health and regional council for special education workers.

While these workers are included in phase two of the vaccine rollout, it’s still unclear when they’ll get their shot.

“I would really like to see our special education staff prioritized immediately,” said trustee Jayne Herring. “Last week, the TCDSB wrote a letter requesting that education workers be prioritized for the vaccine during the April break and I would like to ask our trustees to support that recommendation as well.”

Pending the availability of the vaccine supply, the motion also asks for priority considering for remaining school board frontline workers in education settings.

The request from trustees, now on its way to public health and regional council, also hopes these groups who receive their vaccines during the April break or as soon as possible before June.