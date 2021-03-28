BRANTFORD -- Essential school workers in Brant County are expressing frustration and confusion after being told they still don’t qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine, despite being included on the province's phase two priority list.

These emotions were exacerbated for some employees after a booking link allowed a number of elementary and secondary school staff to successfully schedule an appointment online.

“I went through the process, I did all the things, got my appointment booked and it was a wave of relief,” said Brantford teacher Jacquie McEwen.

That hope was quickly dashed when public health tweeted this statement on Saturday, saying “BCHU has become aware that an appointment booking link has begun circulating amongst elementary and secondary school staff in our community. Elementary and secondary school staff are not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time.”

“A few hours later another message came through that said this was a mistake and anyone who booked their vaccine appointment needs to cancel it,” said McEwen. “It’s discouraging, it’s disheartening."

“It feels like a rug has been pulled out from under you,” described Brantford teacher Lyndsay Houghtling.

Public health added that the link was set up for healthcare workers, those who live and work in high-risk congregate settings, and those with the highest risk chronic health conditions.

“The reality is in our school it is a congregate setting, we've got lots of kids in a room together, all day” said Houghtling.

Under provincial guidelines, essential workers who can't work from home, including school workers, are included in phase two of the rollout, although they're listed as a secondary priority.

Ryan Imgrund, a biostatistician who has been tracking COVID-19 numbers in the province, says there needs to be a greater sense of urgency.

“I don't know why we're once again pushing teachers, and pushing those who should be vaccinated to the back of the line,” he said.

With the third wave upon us, and a growing number of COVID-19 cases in schools, Imgrund says the time to act is now.

“There's more schools closed down now, than of any other time because of COVID-19 in schools,” he said.

“I think that education workers need to just be a priority,” added McEwen.