WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Region District School Board is hopeful it will be bringing back students full-time for in-person learning come this fall.

“And ensure they’re safe and that their mental health and well-being is at the forefront,” Lila Read, Associate Director of WRDSB said.

As mandated by the province, remote learning will still be an option for students. WRDSB said dedicated teachers will assist with offering that mode of learning.

For secondary students, there will be modified semesters with alternating weeks.

“Students take four courses but they’ll only be doing two courses each week,” said Read.

Only five per cent of the student population is enrolled in remote learning for September compared to the current school year where there's around 25 to 30 per cent of the student population enrolled.

The union representing secondary students admitted that virtual learning has been a challenge for many.

“Students were disengaged. Teachers got a little bit demoralized looking at screens of little black squares,” said Rob Gascho, president of Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Waterloo Region chapter.

Both secondary and elementary unions said they're staying cautiously optimistic for the fall.

“But still a little bit of trepidation mixed in there just with any certainty that we have just come to expect to live with throughout this pandemic,” said Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario Waterloo president Greg Weiler.

The road to normalcy might still be a long way away, some say.

“No one is expecting September to start off like it would have pre-pandemic,” said Weiler.

The school board says these plans are just a guideline for now.

In the event of a change in the public health situation, cohorts of 15 students and a quadmester model, like this year, could be adopted.

But the school board said that plan would be adjusted.

Students wouldn't spend more than three consecutive days in person or at home, a choice that the board said is best for the well-being and learning of students.