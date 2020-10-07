KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board has moved up its deadline for secondary students who want to change their learning mode.

The new deadline is Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., a week ahead of the previous deadline of Oct. 23.

The school board said the earlier deadline will help students settle into their second quadmester of the year, along with giving schools the chance organize timetables.

Some elective courses may not be available through distance learning, the WRDSB said.

Anyone who chooses to change will move into their learning mode on Nov. 16.

Changes can be made by filling out an online form before Oct. 16.

Last month, more than 1,000 elementary students in the WRDSB chose to change learning modes. School officials said the majority of requests were to move to distance learning from in-person classes.