KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board says it's currently handling around 1,000 requests from students and families wanting to change their mode of learning.

The school board said the requests are to move from in-person to distance learning and vice versa.

At a meeting on Monday night, board officials announced they’re going to reopen the opportunity to all families – and speed up the transition process.

"Given the number of requests we have from families, we believe it's in the best interest of students and in the best interest of creating stability in the system to do that sooner than later," associate director Lila Read said.

The school board said anyone with a child in elementary school wanting to switch modes should contact their child's principal by Friday, Sept. 25.