WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.

It will now be called Laurel Heights Secondary School.

The renaming process began last June after the school board decided it should no longer be named after Macdonald due to his role in founding the residential school system.

Name recommendations were opened to the public in January and the school board received more than 120 suggestions.

Trustees approved the new name at a committee of the whole meeting on Monday night. It still needs formal approval, which is expected to happen at a WRDSB meeting next week.

The school will need new signage and team uniforms. An exact timeline for the rollout of the new name wasn’t discussed at Monday’s meeting.