A.R. Kaufman Public School latest WRDSB school to get new name

KITCHENER -

A.R. Kaufman Public School is the latest location added to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s list of renaming local schools as the legacy of historical figures come into question.

A.R. Kaufman generated debate amongst trustees at Monday night’s Waterloo Region School Board meeting.

“Kaufman was known to arrange for sterilizations that targeted working-class employees, the poor and those with physical or mental disabilities,” said Crissa Hill, area 6 superintendent. "Kaufman's view was that the provision of cheap contraceptives would, and I quote, 'limit the unitellgient and peniless, who unfortunately constitute an increasing percentage of the total population.'"

The board was aware of renaming work already started in relation to Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School and Ryerson Public School, due to Macdonald’s key role establishing residential schools in Canada and the Buffalo Famine and Ryerson’s reputation for creating the framework for residential schools.

It comes after an Ad Hoc School Naming Review Committee identified the three schools as high priorities to warrant a name change.

Former A.R. Kaufman student and trustee Mike Ramsay says he’s not sure about the change.

“I just don’t think right now that I have a lot of confidence in the information that we’re getting so I will be abstaining when it comes time to vote,” he said.

The reccomendation to change the three names was approved after almost all trustees voted in favour. There were no votes against, as Ramsay was the only trustee to abstain.

"When someone tells me that something, in this case a name is causing them harm, that I'm going to choose to believe them and act on it," said trustee Jayne Herring. "I will be voting in favour of this report tonight."

All three schools will be responsible for choosing a new name, but it’s unclear how soon that will happen.

The board will also make sure the names reflect its commitment to promote Indigenous, equity, human rights, and inclusive learning and working environments for all students and staff.