Five K-W seniors inducted into 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame
A group of local senior hockey players are being recognized for their continued passion for the sport.
John Weber, Jim Fox, Jerry Harrigan, Dave Rands and Paul Good were inducted into the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame this summer. The 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit organization that nationally recognizes active recreational hockey players 80-years-old and older. The five players were inducted at a ceremony in Huntsville in August.
"Bagpipes and all. They said that we were a part of the 1 per cent of Canadians that are still playing hockey after we're 80-years-old," John Weber, an inductee said.
They men said it was a special day they will never forget.
"Paraded into the hall, and that was just, that was beautiful," said Jerry Harrigan, anorher inductee.
The five men said despite their age, they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.
"Well, psychologically, you get your self up for the game and try not to outdo yourself and it works," Weber said.
The five athletes play in the 21-year-old K-W Daytimers league, which features twelve teams and 250 local players either retired or semi-retired. Members said they keep playing not just because they love the sport, but for the teamwork and camaraderie that goes with it.
"It's great fun. I love being in the dressing room with the guys that's part of it. Plus the competitive aspect of trying to play and chase around some of the younger guys," Inductee Dave Rands said.
The inductees said they don’t play just for the exercise but also because of the comradery.
"Playing in this group reminds me, back when I was playing junior, when you were having fun, and that's what we're doing, having fun here at our age," Harrigan said.
The local hockey players also do work outside the rink with the Daytimers group, to try and give back to the community.
"We've raised a fair amount of money over the years for cancer and hospice as well. But we overall, we it's good to see the senior guys enjoy,” Paul Paleczny said, one of the founders of the KW Daytimers.
Now that the Daytimers knows about the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame, they want to keep encouraging their eligible members to consider being inducted.
