Police investigating after man with gunshot wound goes to Guelph hospital
Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Guelph General Hospital on Monday.
Guelph Police called Halton Regional Police during the early morning hours after two men went to the hospital. One of the men was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he was shot in Halton region.
The other man was not hurt.
Both men, a 25-year-old from Halton Hills and a 28-year-old man from British Columbia, have been arrested and charged with discharging firearm with intent.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking for anyone who has dash camera footage from Guelph Line north of Campbellville in Milton between midnight and 6 a.m. on Oct. 28.
