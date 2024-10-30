KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating after man with gunshot wound goes to Guelph hospital

    The front entrance to Guelph General Hospital is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. (Allison Tanner / CTV Kitchener) The front entrance to Guelph General Hospital is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. (Allison Tanner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Guelph General Hospital on Monday.

    Guelph Police called Halton Regional Police during the early morning hours after two men went to the hospital. One of the men was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said he was shot in Halton region.

    The other man was not hurt.

    Both men, a 25-year-old from Halton Hills and a 28-year-old man from British Columbia, have been arrested and charged with discharging firearm with intent.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police are looking for anyone who has dash camera footage from Guelph Line north of Campbellville in Milton between midnight and 6 a.m. on Oct. 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News