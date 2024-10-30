Proposed highrise development in Kitchener draws big concerns

Neighbours who could soon be living near a pair of highrise buildings are raising concerns with a proposed development for King Street East in Kitchener.

The proposed two tower development at 4611 King Street East includes two mixed-use buildings. One tower would reach 30 storeys while the other could cap out at 25 storeys.

“I do not believe that this is the right site for any sort of development,” a woman who lives on a neighbouring street, Wendy Johnston, said.

If the buildings go forward as planned, the development would include 748 rental units including commercial, office and residential spaces.

But the project is not yet a done deal.

“We’re still looking to hear from residents and gather feedback,” Senior Planner for the City of Kitchener Eric Schneider told CTV News.

Residents have their opportunity to bring their concerns to the city, and directly to the developer, during a meeting Wednesday evening.

“It always makes our job easier when we hear the concerns loud and clear and we’re able to focus on the issues and look for a path forward,” Schneider said ahead of the meeting. “I’m looking forward to more discussions with residents and involving the developer and applicant as well.”

A major concern for some residents was water.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential contamination of our private wells along with the interruption of our water supply. We directly and solely depend on our private wells for our water,” Johnston said.

Other residents were concerned about potential traffic snarls.

“It’s too close to the 401 to put in traffic lights. It’s totally impossible,” neighbour Rollie Galbraith said.

“You can see the paint lines partway through the development, that’s where it starts to merge for the traffic ramp onto the 401. Very difficult, if not impossible, to make a right turn at peak hours,” Galbraith said. “Totally impossible, impractical, to try to make a left turn any time.”

The planning applications for the official plan amendment and zoning bylaw amendment are currently under review.

The proposal is set to go before city council on Dec. 2.

CTV News has reached out to LJM Developments for comment.