Proposed highrise development in Kitchener draws big concerns
Neighbours who could soon be living near a pair of highrise buildings are raising concerns with a proposed development for King Street East in Kitchener.
The proposed two tower development at 4611 King Street East includes two mixed-use buildings. One tower would reach 30 storeys while the other could cap out at 25 storeys.
“I do not believe that this is the right site for any sort of development,” a woman who lives on a neighbouring street, Wendy Johnston, said.
If the buildings go forward as planned, the development would include 748 rental units including commercial, office and residential spaces.
But the project is not yet a done deal.
“We’re still looking to hear from residents and gather feedback,” Senior Planner for the City of Kitchener Eric Schneider told CTV News.
Residents have their opportunity to bring their concerns to the city, and directly to the developer, during a meeting Wednesday evening.
“It always makes our job easier when we hear the concerns loud and clear and we’re able to focus on the issues and look for a path forward,” Schneider said ahead of the meeting. “I’m looking forward to more discussions with residents and involving the developer and applicant as well.”
A major concern for some residents was water.
“We are deeply concerned about the potential contamination of our private wells along with the interruption of our water supply. We directly and solely depend on our private wells for our water,” Johnston said.
Other residents were concerned about potential traffic snarls.
“It’s too close to the 401 to put in traffic lights. It’s totally impossible,” neighbour Rollie Galbraith said.
“You can see the paint lines partway through the development, that’s where it starts to merge for the traffic ramp onto the 401. Very difficult, if not impossible, to make a right turn at peak hours,” Galbraith said. “Totally impossible, impractical, to try to make a left turn any time.”
The planning applications for the official plan amendment and zoning bylaw amendment are currently under review.
The proposal is set to go before city council on Dec. 2.
CTV News has reached out to LJM Developments for comment.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
Global Affairs won't confirm reports Canadian dead in Russia was foreign fighter
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Russia, but won't confirm reports that he was a foreign fighter fighting for Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.