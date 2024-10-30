Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges

Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.

The charges relate to incidents in Hamilton in April, when Braun was on house arrest, serving her sentence in relation to her original guilty pleas.

In Hamilton court, Braun pleaded guilty to two counts related to obtaining by false pretense, one count related to harassing communications and one count related to conveying false information.

No facts were read into the record and the presiding justice did not make a finding of guilt during Braun’s appearance.

Braun’s lawyer Alison Macdonald tells CTV that the purpose of the plea was to get a pre-sentence report ordered and prepared in anticipation of finalizing her matters.

“In the meantime, I will be having discussions with the Crown to confirm respective positions of both sides and whether it will be a joint submission or contested sentencing hearing,” Macdonald said in an email to CTV News.

Braun will return to court on December 10, when it is expected the facts of the case will be read. She may also be sentenced at that time.

Braun’s previous plea

In December 2023, Braun pleaded guilty to 21 charges related to deceiving and defrauding doulas.

Court heard she contacted numerous doulas over a number of months, starting in June 2022. The victims included doulas in Ontario, Alberta and Florida.

Often Braun would tell them she was pregnant as a result of sexual assault. The doulas supported Braun, some in person and some virtually. Many times as she pretended to go through a stillbirth.

Braun was sentenced to two years of house arrest in February 2024. At the time the judge raised concerns about a mental health report that suggested Braun was likely to reoffend. Despite his reservations, he said he felt he had to accept the joint sentencing submission by the crown and defense, because higher courts indicate they expect justices to do so.