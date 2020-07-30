KITCHENER -- An employee who works at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada plant in Woodstock has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the company says the employee will be in quarantine and won't come back to work until they're cleared by a physician.

Two other employees were identified as being close social contacts of the employee who was diagnosed. Both of them have been tested, the company says, and those tests have reportedly come back negative.

It's not clear when the employee tested positive or how long they had been off of work.

The company says it won't be providing any more specific details to protect the privacy of the people involved.