Woodstock man arrested after multiple hit-and-runs in Stratford

A driver has been charged after multiple hit-and-runs were reported in Stratford.

Stratford Police were told the driver of a black Nissan Murano had been travelling eastbound on Lorne Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when they rear-ended a Mercedes SUV.

The collision caused the Mercedes to collide with a blue Honda.

Police said the driver of the Nissan took off and hit a black van before turning south on Perth Road 112.

A witness said they also saw the vehicle go into the ditch on Road 112 at Line 29 after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Police were given a suspect description and found one of the Nissan’s licence plates stuck in the back of the Mercedes.

The driver was later found in Woodstock and arrested by police there.

A 59-year-old Woodstock man was taken back to Stratford Police headquarters and charged with failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation, fail to report an accident, careless driving and disobey stop sign.