Brantford Fire still investigating storage unit battery fire

    A fire in Brantford has been contained but firefighters are expected to remain on scene until the end of the weekend.

    Brantford Fire was called to the blaze at Aypa Power Canada’s storage facility at 115 Sinclair Boulevard on Thursday.

    They said the flames were contained to one unit used to store batteries.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fire Chief Todd Binkley said the protocol for this type of fire is to let it burn itself out.

    “Brantford Fire is on site monitoring the container for heat. There is no active fire at this time. And Brantford Fire will remain on scene until temperatures drop to a safe level,” he told CTV News on Friday.

    The Ministry of Environment and city officials are also on hand to monitor the air and water quality in the area.

    The storage unit is next to Aspire Bakeries.

    Staff at the bakery said the fire hasn’t impacted production.

    “We appreciate the collaboration from our local first responders and will always take the safest route for our employees, the community, and the food we produce,” said Kathy Lenkov, a spokesperson for Aspire Bakeries, in a statement.

