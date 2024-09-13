Kitchener man charged with series of break-ins

A 53-year-old man is accused of breaking into four homes in the Benton Street area of Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police said the separate incidents happened between Aug. 30 and Sept. 10.

The Kitchener man was arrested Thursday at King Street East and Eby Street North.

He’s been charged with six counts of break and enter, three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of mischief under $5,000, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Police have not identified the suspect.