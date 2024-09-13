Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Norfolk County

KITCHENER
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the cause of a crash that killed a 23-year-old from Oxford County.

    The collision, between a motorcycle and SUV, happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in the community of Waterford, north of Simcoe.

    Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The SUV driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

    Police said Thompson Road East, from Duncombe to Cockshutt Road, has now reopened.

    Norfolk OPP is also reminding the public that roads in southern Ontario are very busy due to the Friday the 13th motorcycle event in Port Dover.

    “It’s an extremely busy day. There are tens of thousands of motorists because of Friday the 13th. Please be extra vigilant, be extra cautious,” Constable Andrew Gamble said in a social media post.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.

