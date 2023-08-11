Woodstock considers ban on backyard fireworks amid opposition

Woodstock city councillors are contemplating a ban on backyard fireworks, a move that has received considerable opposition from local stakeholders.

During a meeting held Thursday night, delegations including the owner of a local fireworks store expressed strong resistance to the proposed ban.

Erica Hogan, owner of PhatBoys Fireworks, underscored the responsible approach her business has taken over the past decade.

"I understand that this has been a common conversation over the ban of fireworks," Hogan said.

"In 10 years, I have been able to create a brand where education is first. Whatever the requirements have been for Woodstock Fire Department signs, we have doubled that,” Hogan continued.

“Not only do we tell you to read and understand safety instructions, but we've also been able to employ local community members. I feel that this needs to be better looked at. I believe there is a resolution, and the ban is not it."

In July, the council endorsed a plan to ban all consumer fireworks by a vote of 4-3. If enacted as a bylaw, the use of fireworks would be restricted solely to organized events, including city-operated Canada Day celebrations.

The push for a ban comes after the city received 50 complaints in 2022 about fireworks being set off outside of permitted holidays. Complaints in 2023 have been trending in a similar direction.