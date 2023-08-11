Woodstock bans consumer fireworks effective Jan. 1
Woodstock council has voted to ban consumer fireworks within city limits beginning Jan. 1.
Councillors made the decision at Thursday night’s meeting after hearing from some delegations who asked them not to move forward with the ban, including the owner of a local store.
"In 10 years, I have been able to create a brand where education is first. Whatever the requirements have been for Woodstock Fire Department signs, we have doubled that,” Erica Hogan, owner of PhatBoys Fireworks, told council.
“Not only do we tell you to read and understand safety instructions, but we've also been able to employ local community members. I feel that this needs to be better looked at. I believe there is a resolution, and the ban is not it."
The ban will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. The city says that date was deliberately selected to fall after Diwali this year on Nov. 12.
“This will give local retailers the opportunity to sell their remaining stock of fireworks for 2023 and ensures enforcement of the bylaw for Diwali will be consistent with Victoria Day and Canada Day earlier this year,” the city said in a release Friday.
The city began considering the ban earlier this year after it received 50 complaints in 2022 about fireworks being set off outside of permitted holidays.
