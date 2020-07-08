KITCHENER -- Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a woman they say went to a mini golf business in Sauble Beach, grabbed a golf club and swung it at people and cars in the area.

Officers were called to the business around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say the woman was pulling at shrubbery before grabbing a bucket of golf balls and throwing them around. She then reportedly left the business holding a golf club and swung it at passersby while walking down the road towards the beach.

Police worked with bylaw officers to arrest the woman near Lakeshore Boulevard.

A 28-year-old woman from Ottawa was charged with disturbance and possession of a schedule one substance (methamphetamine).

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24.