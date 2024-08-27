Woman sexually assaulted in Kitchener park after stopping to help youth with bike: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault a Kitchener park.

Police received a report of a sexual assault at a park in the area of Wilson Avenue and Fourth Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.

They were told a female victim had stopped to help a male youth with his bicycle when the youth sexually assaulted the female.

No injuries were reported.

The youth is described as Black, approximately five-feet-tall and was wearing black Crocs, blue shorts and a black t-shirt.