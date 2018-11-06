

CTV Kitchener





A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 6 on Monday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police said they were already on scene of a different crash in the area that prompted a road closure.

The earlier collision involving two vehicles closed Highway 6 north of Sandusk Road.

A tractor trailer was stopped on Highway 6 at the road closure when it was struck from behind by an SUV.

The female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

OPP say Highway 6 reopened just after midnight.

The woman’s injuries were later downgraded to non, life-threatening.