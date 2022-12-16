Woman hurt, two suspects at large following robbery at licenced establishment: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects after a woman was reportedly injured and robbed at a licenced establishment in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to the area of Queen and Charles Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A 55-year-old woman was found with minor physical injuries.

The woman was approached by two unknown males who assaulted her and stole cash, according to officials.

No description of the suspects has been provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.