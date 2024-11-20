Woman facing driving, drugs and weapons charges after she was found passed out in vehicle in Guelph: police

KITCHENER
    A Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after police said she was found passed out in a vehicle in downtown Guelph.

    Guelph Police Service received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near Woolwich Street and Suffolk Street East just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    The witness told police a woman was passed out in the driver’s seat.

    When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman. Officers also said they found medical tubing in her lab attached to a burned glass tube. When they opened the door, officers said they saw a baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine hanging out of her pocket.

    The woman was arrested and taken to the police station.

    A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, Dilaudid pills, fresh cannabis, a scale, drug paraphernalia, a debt list, cash and a knife.

    A 49-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired operation, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession a controlled substance, possessing a prohibited weapon and disobeying a court order.

    Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her rental car was impounded for seven days.

