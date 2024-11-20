Man charged with assaulting police during family dispute call in Guelph

A Guelph man has been charged after police were called to a family dispute.

Guelph Police officers arrived at a south-end home around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday while the homeowner was asking a male relative to leave the property.

When officers spoke to the unwanted man, he refused to leave and ran onto an elevated deck in the backyard.

As officers were speaking to him, he came down off the deck and walked aggressively toward them with his fists clenched.

Officers used a conducted energy weapon to subdue the man and arrested him.

A 27-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assaulting police, failing to leave when directed and breaching a probation order.