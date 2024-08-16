Woman enters home, takes keys and flees in stolen vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police have made an arrest in connection to a car theft.
At around 2 p.m. on August 2, there was a break-in at a home near Ontario Street and Arthur Street South. A woman entered the home and stole the resident’s car keys. She then left with another woman in the stolen vehicle.
Police said the victim, who was not home at the time, knew both women.
The vehicle was found parked on an east-end street two days later.
On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.
