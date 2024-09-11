KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three men arrested, one suspect still missing, as part of Guelph theft investigation

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Three Guelph men have been charged as part of an investigation into a theft in Guelph.

    Guelph Police began their investigation in June and recently got a warrant to search a home in the Willow Road and Applewood Crescent area.

    A man was seen leaving the address around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was arrested a short distance away.

    Police said they found stolen property when they searched the home.

    Two men who were found inside were arrested for a break and enter last month at a Bagot Street apartment building.

    A 40-year-old man has been charged with break and enter and two counts of breaching probation.

    A 38-year-old man has been charged with break and enter and two counts of failing to attend court.

    Another 40-year-old man has been charged with two counts of breaching probation and failing to attend court.

    Police are still looking for a 27-year-old Guelph man wanted for possessing stolen property and breaching probation.

