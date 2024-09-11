Guelph Police charge Mississauga man for taking over another person's phone

A Mississauga man has been arrested after police said he took over another man’s phone.

Guelph Police said a man went to a business inside Stone Road Mall in July of 2023 and pretended to be an Aurora man.

The suspect was able to get a SIM card providing access to the victim’s phone.

Once he put that SIM card into another phone, he had access to the victim’s sensitive information including emails and passwords.

On Tuesday, a 30 year-old Mississauga man went to the Guelph Police station and was arrested for identity fraud, intercepting private communications and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer.