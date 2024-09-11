Canadian first: LOTTO MAX Jackpot rolls to record $75M
Lottery fever is sweeping across Ontario and the rest of Canada as the LOTTO MAX jackpot reaches an unprecedented $75 million, setting the stage for the largest lottery prize in Canadian history.
This Friday's draw marks the first time the LOTTO MAX jackpot has climbed to $75 million, following the recent increase in the jackpot cap to $80 million. If no one wins the $75 million jackpot on Friday, the prize will roll over to an astonishing $80 million for the Tuesday, September 17 draw — the highest possible jackpot ever available to Canadian players.
In addition to the record-breaking jackpot, Friday's draw will also feature 12 MAXMILLIONS prizes, each worth $1 million, bringing the total top prizing to $87 million.
“As we anticipate the new record-breaking $75 million LOTTO MAX jackpot, there were still some great prizes won across the province following last night’s draw,” the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a media release.
One MAXMILLIONS ticket worth $1 million was sold in Thornhill. The LOTTO MAX Second Prize of $262,318.90 was won with a ticket sold in Toronto. An ENCORE ticket worth $100,000 was purchased on OLG.ca.
