Waterloo woodworkers commemorate sick kids’ medical milestones one bead at a time
Waterloo woodworkers are using their skills to create one-of-a-kind bowls to help sick kids display their triumphs.
‘‘It’s a keepsake for all the trouble they’ve been going through with whatever disease they’re dealing with,” said David Bell, president of the Waterloo Wellington Woodturners Guild.
A program at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto allows patients to receive a special “bravery bead” to commemorate each of their visits and procedures.
When the Waterloo Wellington Woodturners Guild found out about the beads, and the need for a way to display the bead badges of honour, they got to work to create one-of-a-kind bowls where kids can store their beads.
“The bowls are fabulous. The work they do is unbelievable,” said Judy Hurrell, coordinator of the Bravery Bead Program.
For 16-year-old Hope Cleveland and her over 1,100 beads, the bowls are another part of her journey.
“It’s the visual representation of my story at SickKids, so they have a long list of beads that will cover anything and everything you go through, whether its an x-ray for surgeries,” said Cleveland.
“We want these necklaces filled with beads to tell the story of their treatment,” added Hurrell.
Each bead is a memory of triumph, perseverance and the will to keep on going.
“It’s a kind of thing that you can look back on your hard days and see everything you’ve made it past, everything you’ve gone through,” said Cleveland.
In addition to the bowls, the guild also created wig stands and with over 100 creations presented to SickKids, hundreds of man-hours went into getting everything ready.
According to the woodturners, it was time well spent.
“And so, it’s all positive right?” said Bell. “Sometimes you get goose bumps…hair stands up on the back of your neck. You know, it’s a very, very good feeling. You’re doing something good for these people.”
Cleveland adding: “I think another special aspect is that it’s a way to see all the people that are looking out for us and thinking of us in a non-traditional way.”
There is no charge for the bowls and displays. If you would like to donate to the Waterloo Wellington Woodturners Guild, visit their website for more information.
