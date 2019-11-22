

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A Guelph woman escaped unharmed Thursday after finding a man with a knife in her living room.

Police say the man broke into the house, near College Avenue East and Gordon Street and just a short distance from the University of Guelph campus, around 2:35 p.m.

The woman had been on an upper floor at the time of break-in.

Police say when she came downstairs she spotted a chair blocking her front door.

She then saw a man with a knife standing in the corner of her living room.

The woman quickly ran out the back door and called police.

The intruder fled from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Police say the 20-year-old Burlington man was carrying two knives, two identity documents that didn’t belong to him and stolen property.

He’s been charged with break and enter, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and possession of identity documents.

Police say the home was probably chosen at random and believe other homes may have been targeted by the suspect.