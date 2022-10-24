Woman charged with defrauding Waterloo business
A Cambridge woman, accused of defrauding a Waterloo business out of more than $140,000, is now facing charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they received a report in July 2021 about an employee who had been misappropriating funds.
Investigators determined that the business, which has not been identified, was defrauded out of more than $140,000.
A 49-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested on Oct. 19.
She’s been charged with fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, forgery, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. He was 67.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning.
Why sports experts are concerned about 'slap fighting'
After Nevada gave its stamp of approval to a 'Power Slap League,' athletes and safe sport advocates are warning about the risks involved in 'slap fighting.'
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a crash in London early Monday morning on Commissioners Road that sent two people to hospital.
-
Two Londoners win big with $50,000 instant wins
Two different women from London, Ont. are celebrating after each winning the top prize of $50,000 while playing instant lotto games.
-
London man facing numerous charges following sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims
A 55-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing numerous charges on Monday after allegedly forcibly kissing multiple victims, including two young girls and two teenaged girls, police say.
Windsor
-
Another blow for Syncreon Automotive workers as Windsor plant closes two weeks early
Syncreon Automotive in Windsor has shut down two weeks earlier than previously planned, leaving workers with one less pay check than they were expecting to receive, according to Unifor Local 195.
-
Election Day: Windsor-Essex residents vote for mayors and councillors
Windsor-Essex voters head to the polls today to elect a mayor, councillors and school board trustees in the municipal election.
-
Alleged impaired driver in Lakeshore charged with taking vehicle without consent
A Windsor resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Residents in Orillia neighbourhood urged to remain indoors for OPP investigation
OPP is urging residents in an Orillia neighbourhood to remain in their homes until further notice for an active police investigation.
-
Sunset Manor remains closed to new residents; County penalized another $16,500
The Ministry of Long-Term Care has charged the County of Simcoe another $16,500 in administrative penalties for two outstanding non-compliance orders at Sunset Manor in Collingwood.
-
Barrie voters head to the virtual polls
This 2022 Municipal Election for the offices of mayor, city councillor and school board trustee may go down as the easiest election to cast your vote, ever.
Northern Ontario
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
-
Elliot Lake police find drivers passed out behind the wheel twice in the same day
Two people have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake responded to two separate suspicious vehicle calls Oct. 20.
-
North Bay police prepare for launch of search and rescue drones in 2023
The North Bay Police Service completed training recently as it prepares to begin using five search-and-rescue drones early next year.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ontarians head to the polls for the 2022 municipal election
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen.
-
Inquest into fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim by Toronto police set for November
It’s been nearly a decade since 18-year-old Sammy Yatim was fatally shot by police while having a mental health crisis on a Toronto streetcar.
-
Ontario man shocked after winning major Lotto Max prize for second time
An Ontario man is yet again a major lottery winner after scoring another prize in the Lotto Max draw.
Montreal
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
-
Fertility care in Atlantic Canada comes with lengthy travel and wait times
Some parents say the already difficult process of dealing with infertility is made harder and more expensive by a shortage of fertility treatment in Atlantic Canada.
-
North Atlantic right whale population fell to 340 in 2021: report
A new report has found that the population of North Atlantic right whales dropped again last year, indicating an ongoing downward trend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg breaks precipitation record
Winnipeg has entered the weather record books after Monday's rainfall pushed the city's total past one set 60 years ago.
-
Suspect ends up stuck in ceiling vent overnight during break-and-enter: Manitoba RCMP
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday after getting stuck overnight in a Portage la Prairie business’ venting system during a break-and-enter, according to the RCMP.
-
One man dead following early morning hit-and-run: police
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Record snowfall in Calgary over the weekend
After an unseasonably warm start to the fall, Calgary saw a record-breaking dump of snow over the weekend.
-
The Pfizer Omicron booster is now available in Alberta. Here's what you need to know
Albertans 12 years and older were able to start receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine Monday, which targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
-
Crews recover body of Brooks, Alta., man from Lake Newell
Emergency crews, tasked with finding the remains of a man who disappeared in Lake Newell last week, located the victim on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
The Pfizer Omicron booster is now available in Alberta. Here's what you need to know
Albertans 12 years and older were able to start receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine Monday, which targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
-
EPS officer guilty of sexually assaulting colleague inside police HQ
An Edmonton Police Service constable was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a fellow officer.
-
McDavid vs. Crosby: Superstar matchup dominates pre-game buzz as Oilers try to even record
Two of the NHL's brightest stars and best scorers will face off against each other in Edmonton Monday. Oilers Captain Connor McDavid, 25, and Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby, 35, are both off to a hot start, tied for third in league scoring with 10 points in five games each.
Vancouver
-
Officers will not attend First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident, Vancouver Police Board confirms
The Vancouver Police Board has confirmed that —despite its "best efforts" – the two officers who wrongfully handcuffed an Indigenous man and his granddaughter will not be attending an apology ceremony hosted by the Heiltsuk First Nation.
-
Crown wants 18-24 months behind bars for B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors
The Crown is seeking a jail term of 18 to 24 months and two years’ probation for a B.C. RCMP officer convicted of sex offences involving minors.
-
Hundreds of protection officers being hired for B.C health-care facilities
Hundreds of protection officers will be hired through provincial funding in an effort to improve workplace safety in health-care facilities, B.C.'s health minister announced Monday.