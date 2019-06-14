

CTV Kitchener





A woman charged in connection with a triple murder near Oneida Nation of the Thames has pled not guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact.

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, was in court Friday. She remained emotionless as the Crown claimed she buried the weapons used in the murders.

The three victims were found dead in a stolen pick-up truck just outside of London: Melissa Miller, who was seven months pregnant, her cousin Alan Porter and their friend Michael Jamieson.

“Hunters observed what appeared to be three bodies wrapped in blankets, bound with cord and covered by a tent in the bed of a pick-up truck,” Crown attorney Joe Perfetto told the court Friday.

Porter and Miller were both stabbed. Jamieson was shot in the chest.

Perfetto alleges that the murders happened at Bomberry’s house on the evening of Oct. 28, 2018.

“Kirsten Bomberry showed [a witness]… where she had reburied the weapons in a field off Highway 54,” he said. “Days after the murder… there was a constant fire burning at the property.”

Two other people, Vernon Shipman and Ronald Sturgeon, face accessory after the fact charges. In March, three others were charged with murder: Nicholas Shipman, Thomas Bomberry and Jamie Beaver.

Kirsten Bomberry’s trial resumes on Tuesday.