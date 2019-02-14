

CTV Kitchener





The families of three murdered people have issued a public plea for help in solving the homicides.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter, and Michael Jamieson were found Nov. 4, 2018 off Bodkin Road, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

All three were from Six Nations of the Grand River.

An autopsy revealed that Miller was seven months pregnant.

“We shouldn’t even have to do this,” says Alan’s sister Linda tearfully in the video. “I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster because the waiting is killing us.”

An arrest was made in connection to the triple homicide on Nov. 22, 2018.

Kristen Bomberry, 36, was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

At the time, provincial police said that a publication ban was in effect, but more updates would be provided as they became available.

“It’s tough going on without them, but it’s tougher knowing there’s killers in our community,” Porter says. “That’s what’s scary, because we’ve got kids out there yet.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Six Nations police or Middlesex County OPP.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead.