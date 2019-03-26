

CTV Kitchener





Another arrest has been made in connection to a triple homicide near London.

Vernon Shipman, 33, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder. Provincial police say he was arrested on March 28, and held in custody after a bail hearing on March 29.

He is the sixth person to be charged in connection to these murders.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a stolen pickup truck near Oneida First Nation of the Thames on Nov. 4, 2018.

Later, police revealed that Melissa Miller was seven months pregnant.

In November, police arrested Kirsten Bomberry, 36, also on three charges of accessory after the fact.

Police say that Roland Sturgeon, a 21-year-old Chippewas of the Thames First Nation resident, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact.

He was arrested on March 26.

Earlier this month, provincial and Six Nations police announced that three people had been arrested on second-degree murder charges.

According to a press release, police would not offer any further comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.