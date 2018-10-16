

CTV Kitchener





An Elmira woman is facing charges after two assaults following a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of King Street East and Argyle Street South in Cambridge.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed that they took one person to Hamilton.

One of the drivers, a 23-year-old woman from Elmira, reportedly assaulted an attending paramedic and another person at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

She was charged with assault relating to both incidents.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash, and asked anyone with information to contact them.