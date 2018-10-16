

CTV Kitchener





Three people were transported to hospital following a serious crash in Cambridge.

A man in his 60s was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

The condition of the other two patients is unknown at this time.

Crews responded to King St. East and Argyle St. South in Cambridge around 7:40 p.m.

Police say a woman in one of the vehicles was arrested at the scene for allegedly assaulting one of the paramedics.

A collision reconstruction team arrived at the scene shorty after 9:30 p.m.

The road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

More updates to come.