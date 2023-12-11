KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman charged after waving a syringe at Kitchener mall

    An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

    Waterloo regional police were called to a Kitchener mall Sunday for reports of a person with a firearm and a person waving a syringe in the food court.

    Officers arrived at Fairview Park Mall around 5:20 p.m.

    According to a media release, they determined the call about a person with a firearm was “unsubstantiated.”

    However they did arrest a woman in connection to the syringe report.

    The 33-year-old from Kitchener is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

