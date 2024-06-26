Woman charged after allegedly spitting on employee in Guelph

A woman from Guelph has been charged with assault after police said she spat on an employee at a south-end business.

Guelph police were called to a Stone Road West business around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. They were told a woman was causing a disturbance and staff attempted to escort her out of the building. Officers were told the woman turned and spat on an employee’s arm.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court next month.