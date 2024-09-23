KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman charged after alleged knife assault at Guelph apartment

    guelph police
    Share

    A Guelph woman is facing assault and weapons charges following an alleged assault Sunday at a west-end apartment building.

    Just after 2 a.m., Guelph Police were called out to an address on Westwood Road. The caller reported her daughter’s friend had held a knife to the daughter’s throat before they were able to push her attacker out of the apartment.

    Officers located those involved outside the building and a knife with a 20-centimetre blade was found in the bushes nearby.

    A 24-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement and breaching probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News