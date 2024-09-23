Woman charged after alleged knife assault at Guelph apartment

A Guelph woman is facing assault and weapons charges following an alleged assault Sunday at a west-end apartment building.

Just after 2 a.m., Guelph Police were called out to an address on Westwood Road. The caller reported her daughter’s friend had held a knife to the daughter’s throat before they were able to push her attacker out of the apartment.

Officers located those involved outside the building and a knife with a 20-centimetre blade was found in the bushes nearby.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement and breaching probation.