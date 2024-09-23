KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Sudden death in Cambridge deemed not suspicious

    Waterloo Regional Police investigating a sudden death at Bishop Street North and Duke Street in Cambridge. Waterloo Regional Police investigating a sudden death at Bishop Street North and Duke Street in Cambridge.
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police say a sudden death, reported Monday in Cambridge, is not considered suspicious.

    Initially, they warned of a large police presence at Bishop Street North and Duke Street in Preston.

    Investigators then determined that the death was not suspicious.

    No details have been shared about the person they found or the manner of their death.

    Officers are also investigating the death of a two-year-old boy, who was found unresponsive early Monday morning near Soper Park.

    Police confirmed with CTV News the two investigations are not related.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News