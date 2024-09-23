Sudden death in Cambridge deemed not suspicious

Waterloo Regional Police say a sudden death, reported Monday in Cambridge, is not considered suspicious.

Initially, they warned of a large police presence at Bishop Street North and Duke Street in Preston.

Investigators then determined that the death was not suspicious.

No details have been shared about the person they found or the manner of their death.

Officers are also investigating the death of a two-year-old boy, who was found unresponsive early Monday morning near Soper Park.

Police confirmed with CTV News the two investigations are not related.