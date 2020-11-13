KITCHENER -- A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole two poppy donation boxes from stores in Guelph.

Police in that city said in a news release that the incidents happened in the two days leading up to Remembrance Day.

In the first, police said she went to a store near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North on Nov. 98 at around 10 p.m. She reportedly picked up the box, put it under her coat and left the store.

The next evening, she allegedly went to a business in the city's downtown core, hid the box in her bag and then left.

Two days later on Nov. 12, police found the suspect in a downtown store and arrested her.

The accused, a 34-year-old woman from Guelph, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

The allegations against her haven't been proven. She's due to appear in court on Feb. 21.