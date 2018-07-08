Featured
Woman airlifted, man flees after two-vehicle collision
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 7:26PM EDT
A 31-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck another vehicle.
The collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at University Avenue and King Street in Waterloo.
Police say the male driver of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot.
He was reportedly seen flagging down a white Lexus-style vehicle.
Regional police are asking the public to come forward with any details.