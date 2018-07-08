

CTV Kitchener





A 31-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck another vehicle.

The collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at University Avenue and King Street in Waterloo.

Police say the male driver of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot.

He was reportedly seen flagging down a white Lexus-style vehicle.

Regional police are asking the public to come forward with any details.