

CTV Kitchener





A woman in her 60s has been airlifted with serious injuries after a crash near Stratford.

Fire officials say that a dump truck and an SUV collided on Perth Line 29 and Perth Road 122. The road was closed while police investigated.

Ornge confirms that they received a call there at 5:36 p.m.

The organization says its London crew landed on scene around 6 p.m. and had the woman at a London hospital by 6:27 p.m.

It's not yet known what caused the crash or whether there are any other injuries.