Woman airlifted from crash between dump truck, SUV near Stratford
An Ornge air ambulance takes off in Kitchener, Ont., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:38PM EDT
A woman in her 60s has been airlifted with serious injuries after a crash near Stratford.
Fire officials say that a dump truck and an SUV collided on Perth Line 29 and Perth Road 122. The road was closed while police investigated.
Ornge confirms that they received a call there at 5:36 p.m.
The organization says its London crew landed on scene around 6 p.m. and had the woman at a London hospital by 6:27 p.m.
It's not yet known what caused the crash or whether there are any other injuries.