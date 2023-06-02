Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein

A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Ornge Air Ambulance.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the crash on Line 86 between Sloman Lane and Powell Road at 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Orgne said the patient was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police have not yet said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

CTV News cameras spotted a white pickup truck, that appeared to be pulling a trailer, with significant front-end damage.

Debris littered the road around the scene of the crash.

Another vehicle, a large RV or motorhome, was parked on the opposite side of the road. It's not known if it was involved in the collision.

Multiple police cars and a forensics van were seen on Line 86.

Waterloo regional police have not responded to CTV's request for comment.

Shortly before the collision, around 9 km away, a dump truck and a combine were involved in another serious crash.