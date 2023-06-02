Oil spill clean up underway after dump truck and combine collide on rural road

Waterloo regional police say crews are working to contain an oil/gas spill after a crash in Wellesley Township that sent one person to hospital.

In an email, police said a dump truck and a combine collided on Moser Young Line, resulting in the combine leaving the road and ending up in a creek.

In a tweet posted at 1:10 p.m. Friday, police said the road was closed in both directions between Boomer Line and Lobsinger Line.

Police said one driver was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire services and the Ministry of the Environment are working to contain and clean up the oil/gas spill, police said.

A neighbour told CTV News drivers often speed in the area and the road narrows near the creek. Three years ago a cement truck ended up in the same body of water, he said.

“It’s something that concerns me because my children and I bike on this road and people are using it as a race track at times,” the man, who declined to give his name but spoke to CTV News on-camera, said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.