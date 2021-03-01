KITCHENER -- With awards season upon us, Wilfrid Laurier University is taking a nod from pop culture picks to help get students excited about the upcoming semester.

The school launched a new online campaign that suggests courses for students based on their recent streaming activity.

"Honestly, I’m just spending an insane amount of time watching Netflix right now," said student Jessica Kondur.

With so many people spending their free time streaming this year, the university reached out to its student body to find out what they’ve been watching. Nearly 200 students responded to an online survey and most say they're watching TV shows.

"I didn’t expect to see so much Friends and The office, which are these 1990’s and early 2000's shows, but they’re really coming back to this new generation," said Christie Ledgley, social media and digital marketing manager for Wilfrid Laurier University.

The school put together a list of course suggestions based on those picks. For example, fans of The Office are encouraged to check out Labour Studies and Career Development or a human resources course, while lovers of The Queen's Gambit were recommended to check out specific philosophy and history courses.

“What sort of appeals in our personality about something we are watching on TV can also apply to what kind of education we’d be interested in too," said Bruce Gillespie, program coordinator and associate professor digital media and journalism at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Ledgley is the driving force behind the campaign and said she hopes it will give students some inspiration.

"We wanted to time it to go out just before spring registration so students could see some courses for spring and for fall and winter," she said.

The campaign is designed to help them zone in on what they’re passionate about and turn streaming habits into study sessions.