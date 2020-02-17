KITCHENER -- It could be a messy Tuesday morning in Southwestern Ontario.

Snow will begin to fall around midnight Monday and continue overnight.

Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Stratford, Hamilton, Listowel, and Goderich could get between 4 and 8 centimetres of the white stuff.

But as the temperature rises above the freezing mark these areas could also get some freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory, saying the snow and rain could cause problems on the road for drivers through the night and into the morning commute.